Just a couple of days later Punyakoti, the first Sanskrit animated film premiered in the US and Canada through Vimeo, it will soon be available to everyone for a special streaming at their home!
As Puppetica Media announced on 26 March on its YouTube channel, Punyakoti will be available through a protected link from the makers at the cost of Rs. 99 only, between 10 to 14 April. A user will get a password on 10 April and can watch the film unlimited number of times till 14 April after paying the amount.
Initially, startup Teriflix had agreed to screen the film in April, but that now remains stalled due to the lockdown. Punyakoti will soon be available on global streaming platform, Netflix, but as director Ravi Shankar Venkateshwaran told Animation Xpress, he wants the film to reach more people, especially those who don’t have a Netflix subscription.
Says he, “ We want to take Punyakoti to every home, and hence, have priced it very low so that more people can enjoy it. We hope people will make the best use of this opportunity.”
The plot of Punyakoti is inspired by a folk song in Kannada, with an imaginary take on the circumstances that led to the encounter between the cow and a tiger in a village that is facing an impending drought. The script of the movie is from a children’s picture book by the same name, written by Shankar himself. The movie follows a five act structure and is modelled along the lines of any international quality production in terms of creative and structural finesse.
Punyakoti also has a plethora of talents contributing to the creative team. Accomplished actor and director, Revathi is the voice of Punyakoti, the truth-speaking cow. Hollywood actor Roger Narayan has given his voice for Kaalinga (Punyakoti’s master). With an experience of over 40 years in Sanskrit Drama and Literature, Prof. SR Leela (who voiced Neena Gupta’s Draupadi in GV Iyer’s Sanskrit classic, Bhagavad Gita) will supervise the dubbing being an accomplished filmmaker herself.
National Award winner Manoj Kannoth is serving as an editor, while the music is composed by the legendary Indian music maestro, Sri Ilaiyaraaja.
Punyakoti also bagged the ‘Best Character Design’ (Prasad TJ) at AnimationXpress’ ANN Awards in August 2019.
So folks, grab this opportunity and give the first Sanskrit animated film all the love it deserves!