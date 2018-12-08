Nintendo and Marvel unite for a Nintendo Switch exclusive

The Nintendo Switch video game system is stepping into a lot more heroic zone with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. It is heading exclusively to the Nintendo Switch system for superhero gaming action at home and on the go. The new game, which arrives nearly 10 years after the previous instalment in the series, is being developed by Koei Tecmo Games/Team NINJA and published by Nintendo. Nintendo made this announcement with a trailer shown during The Game Awards.

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance games have been beloved by fans for more than a decade, and this new instalment on Nintendo Switch will deliver even more of the thrills and heroics that the franchise is known for. Thanks to our partnership with Marvel, the fate of the Marvel Universe will literally be in the hands of Nintendo Switch players, whether they’re at home or on the go,” said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Doug Bowser.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order brings together superheroes and Super Villains from across the Marvel Universe to battle for the limitless power of the Infinity Gauntlet, one stone at a time. This unprecedented team of characters must use their unique superpowers to defeat the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. The game will feature an original story and a playable cast of dozens of Marvel’s superheroes, including the Avengers, the X-Men, and for the first time in series history, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“As longtime fans of the franchise, we could not be prouder and more excited to bring back Ultimate Alliance with its biggest game yet. Marvel Ultimate Alliance is all about teaming up with your friends and creating your own ‘dream team’ of superheroes to go on adventures across the Marvel universe, and Nintendo Switch is perfect for delivering on that promise of cooperative gameplay and shared experiences,” said Marvel Games vice president & executive producer Mike Jones.

The new game features the same kind of action-RPG gameplay that made the franchise such a hit over a decade ago. The game can be played by up to four players and can be a drop in for co-op battles in a variety of ways: they can play online, link up offline via local wireless or pass a joy-con controller to a friend to join the team. With another pair of joy-con (sold separately), four players can team up on one system. In addition to the series’ traditional perspective, the new entry will let players select a dynamic, zoomed-in heroic view, allowing for a more immersive play style for single-player or multiplayer when using multiple systems.