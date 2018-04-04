Nickelodeon’s ‘Together for Good’ initiative to empower kids to ‘Say no to fear and yes to safety’

Nickelodeon’s global pro-socio initiative Together for Good, will address the burning issue of child safety this year with ‘say no to fear and yes to safety’ campaign.

Incidents in the realm of cyber safety, bullying and physical harassment amongst kids are increasing at an alarming rate at young age, and thus creating awareness around personal safety has become the need of the hour. With kids being at the centre of Nickelodeon universe, they have set out to curate behavioral change through an initiative that will inspire and empower them to say no to fear and yes to safety. This initiative will encourage kids to identify potential risks and reach out to an adult without fear.

Leveraging the strength of the entire Nickelodeon franchise and the Nicktoons, this movement is brought to life with child-friendly yet impactful on-air video series, reaching out to over 40 million viewers with the message – say no to fear and yes to safety.

Addressing the three most rampant issues of physical abuse, cyber safety and bullying, Nicktoons will create awareness for kids to seek parental or adult intervention when faced with any threat by reaching out and sensitising parents and gatekeepers. This initiative will also be made active on social media through a high decibel digital plan which will include interactive posts, pledge posts, short videos by experts and child psychologists on safety tips.

Commenting on this initiative, Viacom18 Kids Entertainment Cluster business head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “We at Nickelodeon keep the children at the core of all that we do and take our responsibility as a kids’ broadcaster very seriously. We believe that children are the change agents of society and every child has the right to grow up in a safe environment. Through the ‘Together for Good’ movement Nickelodeon has set out to sensitise kids and parents on the rampant problem of child safety issues. We believe that this initiative will give the kids the confidence to speak out and say no to fear and yes to safety.”

Nickelodeon has also partnered with leading Non-Governmental Organisation Arpan, which specialises in empowering individuals and families with prevention and intervention skills required to respond to issues pertaining to child safety. The experts from Arpan will engage with kids in schools across the country through an interactive programme. The school outreach will also include sessions guiding teachers and adults on how to manage issues of child safety.

“We are delighted to partner with Nickelodeon India for their initiative Together for Good. Arpan has over 10 years experience of working on prevention of child sexual abuse and healing from its impact, observed that if children are empowered with age-appropriate knowledge and skills they can participate in their own safety. Parents and caregivers, when empowered with knowledge, contribute to making an environment which is vigilant and protective for children. An initiative like this has the potential to provide key messages of personal safety to millions of children and parents with the support of Nickelodeon,” said Arpan director of public engagement Sharalene Moonjely.

Besides Arpan, Nickelodeon has also partnered with the Municipal Corporation of greater Mumbai Education department to extend the school-outreach programme across various Mumbai schools.