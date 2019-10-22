Nickelodeon Universe theme park to open at American Dream Mall

Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park on the continent, is finally opening in New Jersey on 25 October. Inspired by the children’s network, the 8.5 acre theme park will is opening at the interactive American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

Featuring about 35 rides, roller coasters, and other attractions, the theme park also includes Shellraiser roller coaster with a 122-foot drop. Nickelodeon Universe will also have Slime Stage and tons of your favorite characters hanging around, including the big dogs of the channel: Spongebob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In 2018, a news release from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said the $5 billion project created more than 23,000 jobs during its construction. Murphy said the project is estimated to create more than 16,000 permanent new jobs on site and over 6,700 jobs in the surrounding communities.

In the coming weeks, more attractions will open at American Dream, including DreamWorks water park and an indoor snow park.