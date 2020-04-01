Nickelodeon offers new dose of entertaining content to make home-arrest better for kids

The entire country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown and this social distancing in order to combat Covid -19 has bound millions of kids to their homes. As one of the leading kids broadcasters, Nickelodeon is all set to offer fresh content to kids and parents providing them a high dose of entertainment.
Nickelodeon has thus announced a new content line-up to its already popular programming catalogue. As per kids’ demand for all new episodes of their favorite toons, Nick and Sonic will offer new stories across kid’s favorite shows such as Motu Patlu and Rudra on Nickelodeon and Ninja Hattori and Pakdam Pakdai on Sonic.
Taking the kids into a new world of fun, TV movies of Motu Patlu and Rudra will be aired on Nick. Nick Jr., the channel for toddlers will also air new episodes of Paw Patrol. All the content across Nick and Sonic will be available in eight languages – Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi and Malayalam along with existing languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, thus ensuring that fans across the nation will be able to watch their favourite toons in the language of their choice.
In this period of lockdown, the kids’ category has seen a surge in viewership including the growth of the Nickelodeon franchise ratings, which has in fact fuelled the growth of the entire kid’s category. The kids’ genre has seen a 33 per cent growth by moving up to 9 per cent share in total TV at 2+. While the Nickelodeon franchise dominates the category with eight out of Top 20 shows belonging to its programming line-up. Currently the Nickelodeon franchise leads the category with 34 per cent market share and has witnessed 28 per cent growth in ratings with a 6 per cent increase of weekly reach and a 20 per cent increase in weekly viewing minutes across the franchise. As families stay indoors, co -viewing of the Nickelodeon franchise has grown substantially (15+ age group has seen a 23 per cent growth) this week.
Commenting on the scenario, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Kids are at the center of our universe and their wellbeing is of utmost importance to us. In the wake of COVID-19, we request all to stay safe indoors and have an enjoyable time at home. During this time when families must stay inside, we are offering our young viewers fresh episodes of their favourite shows so they can bond with their families while enjoying the company of their beloved Nicktoons. We at Nickelodeon believe this is a time to be positive, remain safe and we commit to do all that we can to make our viewers smile and feel upbeat.”
With a perpetual spirit to innovate, Nickelodeon is giving kids a reason to feel good with their lighthearted campaign #HomeOkPlease. The adorable Nicktoons are delivering the message of staying indoors, social distancing, washing their hands, and more in a tone and manner that is lighthearted and humorous.
This campaign comes to life on social media though posts, videos, memes, gifs. Nickindia.com has put up a host of games of Rudra, Motu Patlu, Shiva to name a few in addition to some wonderful DIY videos and formats that kids can engage with and feel occupied.
Until social distancing continues, the Nicktoons Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Ninja Hattori and many more will keep the young viewers happy and engaged. So Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Entertained. #HomeOkPlease