Nickelodeon has a list of holiday themed events planned for its viewers

Indian kid’s entertainment franchise Nickelodeon is all set to usher in Christmas cheer and celebrations with an expansive line-up of shows, activities and engagements.

Speaking about the scale and width of engagement being planning by the franchise in the run up to Christmas and New Year Viacom18, business head – kids entertainment, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Christmas cheer and holidays are back making it a special time for kids to immerse into our fascinating world of toons. Nickelodeon has planned plethora of fun and engaging activities, initiatives and shows that will keep them entertained this festive season. Here’s wishing all our partners and viewers Merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.”

Some of the initiatives being brought alive by Nickelodeon this holidays include:

Dora & Friends kick start celebrations on Nick HD+: Setting a great prelude to the festive season has been Dora introducing her friends on Nick HD+ with “Dora and Friends”. The show made its debut on Nick HD+ on the 12 December, 2016 has all little kids exploring the new world of Dora.

All new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai on SONIC: All new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai have started since 19 December 2016.

Motu Patlu – The Invisible Plane – 25 December at 11.30 am: Ushering in the winter chill into homes will be the Motu Patlu in their Icelandic escapade “Motu Patlu – The Invisible Plane”. In the 12th made for television movies, a world famous invisible plane has been hijacked from Furfurinagar’s air show and it’s nowhere to be found. Motu Patlu and their gang set out to an Icelandic region in search of the missing plane. The exciting new expedition is set to premiere this Christmas on 25 December at 11.30 am on Nickelodeon.

Sonic dekho baar baar gifts jeeto lagataar – Kids can now spot the gift to win by tuning in to SONIC, every day from 19 December to 19 January from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Nickelodeon lift your gift – Tune in to Nickelodeon every day from 19 December from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and vote for the gifts you want. The lift your gift will require kids to wish for the gift that they see amongst the many options flashed on screen and Motu Patlu might make this wish come true.

Nickelodeon Sunday Brunch Every Sunday starting 25th December at Courtyard Marriott Mumbai : This winter, get ready for some fun family time with the grand Nickelodeon themed brunch starting this 25 December and every Sunday thereafter for the next 3 months. Children can experience the world of Nicktoons with food like Motu Patlu Samosas to Dora’s favourite Spanish spread and much more at the exclusive brunch at Courtyard Marriott.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016 – Sunday, 1 January, 2017 at 6 pm only on Nickelodeon: Bringing in the new-year will be “Dabur Red Paste presents Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards Co-powered by Lifebuoy and Choki Choki”. The only award show that empowers kids to vote for their favourite icons saw performances by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It was a visual treat for kids to see their favourite toons Dora, Motu Patlu and Shiva groove with celebs on the stage on their favourite tracks. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Leander Peas and Shah Rukh Khan where were seen walking the Orange Carpet for this award show that was hosted by Manish Paul, Rithvik Dhanjani. Alia and Varun and were slimed green by kids as a mark of honor at the Kids’ Choice Awards. King Khan also could not escape the Green Slime Mania and was seen enjoying the moment with kids. The awards is set to premiere on Sunday, 1 January, 2017 at 6 pm only on Nick and will see wide spread promotions.

This apart the Nicktoons will entertain kids at multiple events like the ‘Kidogos Kids Festival’ at High street Phoenix, Mumbai on 23, 24 and 25 December and ‘The Jack and Jill activity’ on 24 and 25 December at Le Meridien in Delhi.