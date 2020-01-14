Nickelodeon forays into BARC’s ‘Top 10 Channels’ in all categories

As per BARC reports, during the last week (53) of 2019, kids’ channels viewership reached a new peak with over 25 million viewing minutes!

Among all, Nickelodeon reigned the charts of not only ‘Top 5 Channels’ and ‘Top 5 Programmes’ in Kids categories, but also gained a position among ‘Top 10 Channels’ in all categories. It was the only kids channel to foray into the list.

BARC in week 53 report said that Nickelodeon has topped the channel with 188425 weekly impressions, followed by Pogo TV with 103183 weekly impressions.

Nick was followed by POGO, Disney channel, Sony YAY! and Sonic in the kids channels category. Among the ‘Top 5 Programmes’, Nickelodeon reigns with Motu Patlu in the top three slots while Pogo’s Chhota Bheem and Nickelodeon’s Rudra takes the other two. Motu Patlu has received at least 95 million viewing minutes followed by Doraemon at second position with 57 million viewing minutes during vacation.

Sony Yay!’s Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal and Hungama’s Shinchan bagged third and fourth positions in the most-watched kids shows during vacation respectively. Both shows have received at least 53 million viewing minutes.