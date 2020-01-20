Nickelodeon and Sonic to now offer content in eight local languages

Nickelodeon, the kids broadcaster which has remained the category leader over six years has added yet another feather in its cap. Nick and Sonic, are now going to present their content catalogue in eight languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

This step fortifies Nickelodeon’s category leadership, making Nick and Sonic the only two channels that are available in eight languages making them the most inclusive kids television channels, entertaining kids across the country- be it north, south, east or west.

Enhancing the engagement and viewing experience, all the kids’ favorite shows such as Motu Patlu, Ninja Hattori, Rudra, Golmaal Jr, Shiva amongst many are now available to them in their preferred language.

Commenting on the announcement, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “We at Nickelodeon have always told stories that have delighted our audiences. Our adorable toons have formed an unbreakable bond with kids. We now bring our winning stories even closer to our fans by delivering them in a language of their choice. In a country like India where there are multiple spoken dialects and regional content consumption is only growing, it gives us great joy in engaging with our viewers in the language that they are most comfortable with.”

The language feeds will provide linguistic simplifications, drive a deeper connection and give viewers and advertisers an opportunity to engage with the brand in a very relatable manner. The market expansion will be amplified locally (Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal) through micro targeted marquee marketing initiatives that will drive awareness and visibility of Nick and Sonic being available in the respective local languages. TV commercials with the regional flavor on local channels, innovative regional print ads, disruptive on-ground visibility and activations along with key radio stations will amplify this message.

The eight language feed options are now available across leading cable and DTH platforms for both Nick and Sonic.