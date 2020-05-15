New ‘Frozen 2’ documentary series is coming to Disney+

The latest expansion to the world of Elsa and Anna isn’t another story, but a making-of docuseries that goes behind the scenes of Frozen 2. Disney will bring Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a six-episode series, to Disney+. All episodes will be available to stream starting on 26 June.

Co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, as well as cast members Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff and Kristoff pretending to be Sven) will return for the sequel.

The six-episode series will follow the final year leading up to the film’s release as the creative forces behind the sequel try to wrangle the highly-anticipated movie into something that will be able to stand alongside the beloved original.

Official synopsis:

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening – and at times jaw-dropping – view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.