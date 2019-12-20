Netflix orders animated series from Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell

Netflix has ordered The Midnight Gospel, an animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian and host Duncan Trussell. The series will debut on the streaming service in 2020.

Co-created and executive produced by Ward and Trussell, The Midnight Gospel centers on Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds. The eight-episode series is set in a fantastical universe using interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

Ward’s credits also include Bravest Warriors, which he created and voiced, several Adventure Time video games, plus voice work on The Simpsons and in video games ranging from Lego Dimensions to Broken Age. Ward is also working on the Adventure Time: Distant Lands mini-series for HBO Max, which debuts in May.