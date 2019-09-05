Netflix greenlights kids animated series, ‘Centaurworld’

Netflix has picked up a children’s animated series called Centaurworld, from first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong.

Centaurworld is centered around a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.

Dong worked as a story artist on DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and is a supervising director on Netflix’s kids’ show Pinky Malinky. She will executive produce the series alongside Dominic Bisignano (Star vs the Forces of Evil) who will serve as co-executive producer. Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony franchise) will serve as story editor and Toby Chu (Bao) will be the series composer.

The series will join Netflix’s robust lineup of original animated series currently in production at Netflix Animation, including City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, and Trash Truck from Max Keane.