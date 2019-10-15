Nelvana and Spin Master take ‘Bakugan: Battle Planet’ internationally with a new wave of distribution deals

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content, and Spin Master Ltd, a children’s entertainment company announced that the action-packed animated series, Bakugan: Battle Planet has been picked up by several major international broadcasters.

“We’ve reimagined the entire franchise, maintaining the essence of what originally enchanted kids, including modern entertainment accompanied by new toy technology and heightened strategic play. The original BAKUGAN captured the hearts and minds of millions of children around the world,” said Spin Master sales & distribution senior director Thom Chapman”

Building on the series’ successful launch on Cartoon Network in the U.S., and TELETOON in Canada, the new broadcast deals for Bakugan: Battle Planet will see the 100 x 11-minute episodes rolling out internationally on Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France, Africa), POP (UK), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia), , Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France, Africa) and Lithuana/SIA (Baltics).

“Bakugan is truly a global phenomenon, and we’ve had overwhelmingly positive responses from our broadcast partners.” says Mellany Masterson, VP Global Consumer Products and International Distribution, Nelvana. “Many of whom are looking for strong storytelling and brand presence with an affinity on and off screen.”

Season one, Bakugan: Battle Planet (100 x 11 min) follows the adventures of Dan Kouzo and his best friends, the first kids on Earth, to bond with the mysterious alien creatures known as Bakugan! The fate of not one, but two planets rests in the hands of this new breed of Bakugan Brawlers. Given the success of the brand, Spin Master, TMS Entertainment and Nelvana have greenlit the second season Bakugan: Armored Alliance (104 x 11 min) and it is now in production, set to launch in 2020.

In addition to the new series, Spin Master has launched a new line of toys featuring innovative transforming creatures to bring the battles seen in the animated series to life.