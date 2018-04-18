Nazara Games and Royal Challengers Bangalore collaborate for ‘RCB Epic Cricket’

Nazara Technologies and Royal Challengers Bangalore have come together to launch their second mobile cricket game RCB Epic Cricket.

RCB Epic Cricket is a 3D realistic and stimulative game for cricket fans. The game is currently designed to be played in three modes – multiplayer mode, live events and career mode. The unique part about its multiplayer system is that it enables the player to create their own RCB dream team and play against an opposing team in a turn based multiplayer match along with elements of strategy. The player can compete on daily, weekly and monthly leader boards to win plenty of original RCB merchandise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore chairman Amrit Thomas said “Over years, RCB has become more a lifestyle brand than just a cricket team. The fans connect with the team across multiple touch points on digital platforms. We strive to give them a seamless and more personalised experience for the love and support they have shown for the team.”

HP (Hewlett-Packard), one of the key sponsors for RCB for the 11th edition of T20 season, has come on board as the title sponsor for the official game. It has been integrated in the game in form of jersey branding, billboards, real estate branding, user interface branding and much more.

Last year, the RCB Star Cricket game rose through the charts and reached the number one spot among the top free games on Google Play within few days of its launch. While the peak engagement was during T20, more than 54 per cent of the engagement happened post T20 season and continued for the rest of the year.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new multi-player game RCB Epic Cricket with RCB. The fans are in for a treat this year with exciting merchandise to be won within the multiplayer launched in the game. We have also printed a QR code on all the tickets sold at the RCB stadium for them to have an interactive experience while watching the game,” noted Nazara Games CEO Manish Agarwal.

Over the last three financial years, Nazara has invested in mobile gaming companies within the sports genre such as Mastermind Sports, Moonglabs Technologies and HalaPlay Technologies which develop popular games. Its offerings in mobile gaming for cricket have also been augmented through acquisition of Next Wave Multimedia, which has developed mobile cricket games such as World Cricket Championship 1, World Cricket Championship 2, Beach Cricket and Bat Attack Cricket.

The live events enables the player to play real time matches of RCB. The Career mode, on the other hand allows the player to play as their favourite RCB stars such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal and Safaraz Khan and rule the pitch.

Nazara also have an exclusive mobile gaming rights for a multiyear partnership with RCB to license their intellectual property for curation of free-mium games.

Nazara recently acquired Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited and Nodwin Gaming which has further augmented its cricket mobile game offerings. Adding e-sports to its network of games has obtained them a non-assignable, non-transferable license for a term of five years from ESL to use their system, community and management platform for setting up and operating the ESL tournament in India.

The game is available for download on Google Play Store for android devices and is expected to be available for iOS by mid-April 2018.