Nazara and Touchten partners to extend their publishing arm in the Middle East

Global mobile gaming company, Nazara Technologies and Jakarta based mobile game studio, Touchten have come together to launch their first game Dessert Chef to create a localised cooking game for the Middle East market.

Dessert Chef was launched on Google Play on 20 April 2018 in India, UAE and Saudi Arabia. It will be globally launched along with iOS, this May. It primarily targets women between 20-55 years old who love cooking-related apps. The game is free to download and players can spend to eventually buy upgrades like cooking appliances, restaurant décor, other ingredients and goodies. The game has been localised in Arabic for the local audience.

Nazara has licensed a range of intellectual property for popular children’s brands such as Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Shikari Shambhu, Suppandi and Mighty Raju for developing and publishing freemium mobile games. Some of Nazara’s popular in-house freemium games which have been ranked in the top three on the free top charts by downloads of the Google Play Store and App Store in financial year 2016, 2017 and 2018 include Chhota Bheem Speed Racing, Motu Patlu Run, Chhota Bheem Jungle Run and Chhota Bheem Toy.

Nazara Technologies CEO Middle East and Africa, Savio Saldanha mentioned, “We are excited to announce the launch of Dessert Chef, a mobile social game developed by Nazara in partnership with Touchten that caters to the local audience, offering them a unique gaming experience. With Touchten, we believe that this partnership will bring new, innovative game play and delightful content for cooking fans. Dessert Chef by design has several community and social features to keep players engaged. We believe that regular game updates with seasonal content, introduction of newer cuisines and features will help us build a wider fanbase.”

Touchten is among the few game developers in Indonesia that create deep and engaging cooking games for female audiences. It offers games about restaurant management, casual free kick soccer revenge taking, zombie, fun toilet, jungle, running, and adventurous games. Nazara will exclusively work with Touchten as a part of a multi-year and multi-game partnership to develop unique mobile gaming experiences for cooking fans.

“Emerging markets are not a mere afterthought for us. We are positioned to build a presence in The Middle East, right from the start. This partnership with Nazara enables us to secure distribution for our localized game. With celebrity tie-ups through Nazara, we look forward to bring innovative gaming content to our audiences,” added Touchten founder Rokimas Soeharyo.

Nazara has been actively building mobile games in the sports and crickets platforms. Now with an all new cooking game, it plans to reach out to a wider audience, targeting women who love cooking related apps.