MGC introduces the mobile phone accessories for gaming

Mobile Gaming Corps (MGC) introduces the Valor Gaming Case with Gaming Glass screen protector, a revolutionary accessory designed to significantly enhance the experience of gaming on a smart phone.

The MGC Valor Gaming Case is designed to provide a more immersive and dynamic mobile gaming experience in a slim and stylish case that provides the protection expected from a daily driver.

Featuring patent-pending technology, the MGC Valor Gaming Case delivers a new level of control and accuracy in massive mobile games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty and many more. Mappable buttons positioned at a natural position for the player’s trigger fingers deliver an extra two points of control, transforming mobile gaming into a more console-like experience. No longer limited to 2 thumbs, compatible games are amplified through MGC’s innovative integration with their customizable controls.

For years mobile gamers have been restricted to the use of their 2 thumbs, forced to sacrifice precious reaction time, or contort their hands into uncomfortable positions such as the “claw grip.” The only alternative is to use a bulky mobile controller, which is a cumbersome hassle for play on-the-go, or snap-on triggers, which create lag, block portions of the screen and often slide out of position during play. Both require gamers to carry around extra gear, and both must be removed before the phone can be used for everyday tasks.

Now with the MGC Valor Gaming Case, mobile gamers get what they’ve always wanted – a stylish accessory that protects and complements the phone while offering a reliable and undeniable advantage in gameplay. The revolutionary technology delivers its impact while gaming then disappears like magic when the phone is being used for other everyday functions.