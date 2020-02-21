Mattel signs licensing agreement with animated ‘Spirit Riding Free’

Mattel announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free, Netflix TV series and upcoming feature film. The line will include dolls, role play, games and arts and crafts and will debut at retailers worldwide ahead of the global theatrical release of the feature film based on the property, expected to hit theaters in May 2021.

Spirit Riding Free is the next film in the popular motion picture and animated television series franchise from DreamWorks Animation, focusing on an epic adventure about the unbreakable bond between a girl and a wild stallion. The film is directed by Elaine Bogan (director, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Dragons: Race to the Edge) and is produced by Karen Foster (co-producer, How to Train Your Dragon), with Ennio Torresan (head of story, Abominable and The Boss Baby) serving as co-director.

Mattel recently added Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Jean King, and Florence Nightingale Barbies as part of the brand’s Inspiring Women collection. The dolls are here for new generation of kids to learn about the iconic women.

Mattel’s Barbie Inspiring Women series debuted in 2018 with a line of dolls dedicated to honoring role models of the past as well as women paving a path for the future. In August 2019, Sally Ride and Rosa Parks Barbies joined the Inspiring Women collection with dolls honors the aerospace pioneer and civil rights activists.