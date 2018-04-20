Marvel teases the return of Fantastic Four comics with a trailer

Just only a few days earlier, we were appraised of Marvel’s “first family” Fantastic Four returning to the realms of comics as the publication announced new series on the superhero quartet on the horizon later this year.

Now to add more fuel to the fire, it’s official YouTube handle dropped a teaser that wouldn’t only leave the fans nostalgic, but also excited about what’s in store ahead.

The clip glides through various fight sequences in the history that sees each of Mr.Fantastic, Susan Storm, the Thing and Human Torch locked in a confrontation with many villains such as the Silver Surfer, Doctor Doom and so on, and also highlighting how the team was divided by a “tragedy” that led to the demise of the Fantastic Four.

But, as it’s written in the tin, legends never truly die and Marvel want to revive the superhero unit in that spirit to newer adventures and challenges in the upcoming comic series. However, a dark shaded snap of the ensemble team suggests there are two new members in the squad, for there are six of them flashing the ‘4’ crest on their chest!

One would have to wait till they get their hands to unravel the mystery, as Fantastic Four Return hits the stands everywhere in August, penned by Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli.