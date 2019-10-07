Marvel Comics relaunching new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series in Jan 2020

Marvel is launching a new Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series by Al Ewing and Juann Cabal in January 2020. The title was announced during Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con 2019.

As an announcement reads : Ewing’s spin on Marvel’s flagship cosmic title is sure to be intense, putting the Guardians in the center of a new intergalactic war and going up against the latest threats facing the galaxy, including the reborn Dark Gods of Olympus.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Space is the Place, is a high-octane spy-fi action-adventure set against an evolving backdrop of interstellar politics, intrigue and suspense. War is coming – and if the Guardians can’t stop it, they’re going to be right in the middle. We’re playing with all of the space empires, all of the high cosmic space stuff, we’re smashing it all together … stuff is coming,” said Ewing.

The synopsis follows like :

Once, they were a team of misfits. Now they’re a family, and they’ve earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it’s only getting worse. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves. Someone has to guard the galaxy – but who will accept the mission? And will they survive it? Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) bring you in on the ground floor of a whole Marvel Universe of action and suspense!