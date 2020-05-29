Marvel celebrates Hamburger Day with Avengers-Inspired Disney burgers

Marvel decided to celebrate Hamburger Day with an Avengers-inspired recipe straight from the Disney Parks. The bun is all-red and features bacon, an onion ring, and special sauce.

Disney also has a classic American cheeseburger with Iron Man’s face stamped on it, with sour cucumber and barbecue sauce. and the Gamma Ray Plant Burger features a large vegetable-based pork chop, sweet and sour tomato sauce and fresh lettuce in between a green matcha-flavor bun. Where you find a green bun, you’re also going to find Hulk’s insignia.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the opening of the Avengers Campus this summer. The coronavirus pandemic has put those plans into flux as the 18 July release date was reconsidered. Now, Disney is trying to get things up and running at some point this summer and the people who had planned on vacationing are waiting patiently.

Avengers Campus is home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), which will house our new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature this iconic Super Hero. Avengers Campus will also feature Pym Test Kitchen. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use Pym Particles to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery.