Mandarin brand, Wonderful Halos launches animated series on YouTube

Wonderful Halos, America’s mandarin brand, launched a new family-friendly, animated series on YouTube called Camp Halohead.

Created by Wonderful Pictures, an original content studio and division of The Wonderful Company, in collaboration with Six Point Harness Animation, Camp Halohead is a first-of-its-kind original entertainment property to debut from a produce brand.

Wonderful, which also owns Fiji Water and POM Wonderful pomegranate juice, worked with the influencer marketing firm Pocket.watch to bring in eight-year-old Ryan of the YouTube channel Ryan’s World and Evan, 13, of EvanTubeHD fame for its animated series, Camp Halohead.

Last year, Kraft Foods made The Jell-O Wobz with DreamWorksTV, a six-episode series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video that features Jell-O characters wandering through a fantastical kitchen world. As with Camp Halohead, the show’s protagonists also happen to be the product the company hopes children will eat.