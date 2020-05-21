Maharashtra CM seeks action plan on limited resumption of VFX work and Film shooting

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on the limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Since the plea emphasised on the exigencies of the the current times with respect to the livelihoods of thousands of technicians and daily wage works who have been hit the hardest by the nationwide shutdown, CM’s response might prove to be a source of relief in the turmoil-stricken filmistan.

However, Thackeray ruled out reopening of cinema halls, leading many production houses to release their content directly on OTT platforms. “The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms,” Thackeray told a group of representatives of the entertainment industry, especially from the Marathi theatre, television and cinema.

The pressing demands of the industry also included safeguarding the business of single-screen theatres, helping poor music composers, and GST waivers on film production, given the economic difficulty that the entire country is reeling under. Production of about 70 Hindi and 40 Marathi films, 10 web series had been stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the livelihood of more than three lakh workers and technicians.

“We have allowed industries, trade and shops to open by taking all the precautions. Commercial activities have also started in the state barring the containment zones,” an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying on the occasion. Thackeray said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets built in the Film City.

Alluding to the demand of producers to allow resumption of shootings and post-production work, the CM said the demand can be considered in “non-red” zones in the state.

“However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene is taken care of. For editing studios, guidelines will have to be issued regarding space and air conditioning system, he said.

The CM also asked the state Culture department and producers to check if some shootings can take place before the start of the monsoon, the statement said.