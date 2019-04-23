Madurai will play host to WCC Rivals Cricket Championship

After its initial stint in esports, Skyesports Championship in Chennai, the company is set to push further in the category with its latest offering.

To cater for the fans of Madurai and its surroundings, the creators of WCC are bringing in a platform for “youngsters to socialise and indulge in the first ever online real time multiplayer cricket mobile game.”

With Rs. 50,000 up for grabs as the prize pool for the tournament, participants are in for a cashy Sunday on 28 April. The venue for this tournament is Vishaal de Mal in the Madurai circle.

The qualifiers will be taking place in Solamalai Engineering College on 27 April.

The first stint from Skyesports featured PUBG Mobile and Clash Royale with a prize pool of Rs. 10 Lakh.

The organiser had earlier commented during an interaction, “We’re trying to reactivate the esports culture here (In the sourthern part of the country). We cannot ignore the mobile platform anymore after what we’re witnessing with respect to PUBGm or Clash Royale and many other immensely popular titles.”

As mobile gaming pushes further into the frame, we can definitely expect to see more of mobile-only esports championship which cater to a broader audience.