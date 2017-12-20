MAAC 24FPS to be held on 22 December

MAAC 24FPS, the most prestigious awards function for animation and VFX segment, is back to showcase the talent and acknowledge the best. The awards night will be held on 22 December, 2017 at Sahara Star.

Held every year, the 24FPS International Animation Awards are a platform for film-making using the medium of 3D animation, live action and visual effects. The Awards are open to students, professionals and studios from across the world.

Renowned names like Sanath PC, Soumitra Ranade, Ajit Rao, Tilak Shetty, Sreemoyee Chatterjee, Ashutosh Jayakar, Harry Hingorani, E Suresh and many others have been the jury members for 24 FPS.

As the awards near, we take a look back at the thoughts and suggestions from the industry leaders: