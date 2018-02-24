Los Angeles to observe ‘Coco Day’ on 27 February in City Hall

Los Angeles streets are about to witness a fabulous fiesta. Council member Gil Cedillo of the First District declared Coco Day in L.A at City Hall on Tuesday, 27 February in honour of the critically acclaimed animated feature from Disney Pixar. Coco makes its Blu-ray and DVD debut on this day and the celebrations are held for the same.

Joining in the revelry would be Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkirch, as well as the Toy Story 3 producer Darla K. Anderson, and the voice behind Miguel, Anthony Gonzalez. The ceremony would witness special performance from Gonzalez and Mariachi Divas, who would croon the tunes of Un Poco Loco and Remember Me.

Other cast members making their presence at the function include Renee Victor (Abuelita), Alfonso Arau (Papa Julio), Natalia Cordova Buckley (Frida Kahlo), Selene Luna (Tia Rosita), Lombardo Boyar (Mariachi/Gustavo) and Blanca Araceli (Emcee).

Coco has been a huge box-office success ($732 million worldwide collections), also winning awards for best motion picture at Golden Globe, whilst also staking a claim at the elusive Academy Awards with two nominations for best animated feature film and best original song (Remember Me).

The ‘Coco Day’ will commence with a press conference at 9 am, followed by a presentation in Council Chambers at 10 am.