Kidscreen Awards winners to be announced at Kidscreen Summit 2020 in Miami, Florida

Kidscreen, host of the global kids entertainment industry’s leading awards for excellence, has announced the shortlisted entries who’ll continue in the competition through a final round of judging. The winners will be announced in a gala event on 11 February 2020 in Miami, Florida.

The nominees in the Programming Categories are:

Preschool

Best New Series:

Where’s Waldo (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Norman Picklestripes (Factory)

Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (Nelvana)

Best Animated Series:

Hey Duggee (Studio AKA, BBC Studios)

Claude (Sixteen South)

Peppa Pig (Entertainment One, Gaston’s Cave)

Best Live-Action Series:

Dino Dana (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop)

Molly and Mack (CBeebies, BBC Children’s)

Best Mixed-Media Series:

Becca’s Bunch (JAM Media)

Yakka Dee! (Beakus, King Banana TV)

NIVIS—Amigos de Otro Mundo (Disney Latin America)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie:

Dino Dana – The Dino Zone (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special (Sesame Workshop)

Pinkalicious and Peterrific – A Pinkaperfect Birthday (WGBH, Sixteen South)

Best Short Film:

Nick Jr. Snizzle Song (Nickelodeon)

The Luchador Scooter Race (Sesame Workshop, Pipeline Studios)

Nick Jr. Sunscreen Song (Nickelodeon)

Kids

Best New Series:

Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Serengeti (XIX Entertainment, John Downer Productions for Discovery Channel and BBC TV)

BIA (Disney Latin America)

Best Animated Series:

Hilda (Silvergate Media, Netflix, Mercury Filmworks, Hilda Productions)

Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Little Big Awesome (Titmouse, Amazon Studios)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie:

Angela’s Christmas (Netflix, Brown Bag Films)

ZOG (Magic Light Pictures, Triggerfish Animation)

Odd Squad – Odds and Ends (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Fred Rogers Productions)

Secret Life of Boys – Ethan Vs. The Posers (Zodiak Kids Studios)

Best Live-Action Series:

Once (Disney Latin America)

Odd Squad (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Fred Rogers Productions)

Holly Hobbie (Aircraft Pictures, Cloudco Entertainment, Wexworks Media)

Just Add Magic (Amazon Studios)

Best Mixed-Media Series:

Paper Port (Pipeline Studios, Zumbastico)

Blynk and Aazoo (Little Scooter Media)

Rooster House (Zip Zap, Tete Animation, Clan RTVE)

Best Short Film:

Lost & Found (Wabi Sabi Studios)

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 (Apple)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Tweens/Teens

Best New Series:

The A List (Kindle Entertainment)

Unik (Unique) (NRK)

Sherwood (Baby Octopus, Toybox)

Best Animated Series:

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox)

Sherwood (Baby Octopus, Toybox)

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series (Tiger Aspect Productions, Endemol Shine International)

Best Live-Action Series:

Jenny 2—My Recovery (Ma Reconstruction) (Productions Avenida)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Find Me In Paris (Federation Kids & Family, Cottonwood Media)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie;

#ROXY (Mosiac Entertainment, Spesch)

Flippons 2018 (Groupe Media TFO)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Lime Pictures, Netflix)

These shortlisted entries have been reviewed and assessed by a fresh panel of judges, including the following execs: Adina Pitt (Cartoon Network), Jane Gould (Disney Channels Worldwide), Henrietta Hurford-Jones (BBC Studios), Heather Tilert (Netflix), Paul DeBenedittis (Nickelodeon), Cristina Fiumara (Disney+), Linda Simensky (PBS KIDS), Tiphaine de Raguenel (France Télévisions), Eryk Casamiro (Nickelodeon), Ed Horasz (Netflix), Nina Hahn (Nickelodeon) and Sarah Muller (BBC Children’s).

The nominees in the Broadcasting Categories are:

Channel of the Year

ABC Kids

CBeebies

PBS KIDS

Best Programming Block

Gloob (Globosat)

TVOKids (TVO)

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team

Suki, Meisha, Jesse, Duhin, Spencer and RikiMisu—The Zone, Zone Weekend and Big Fun Movies (YTV)

Charlie and Kirby Engelman—Xploration Station syndication block on Fox (National Geographic Partners)

Gabriel, Charis, Erissa, Wafiy, Dheena, Faiz and Ellya—Club Mickey Mouse Malaysia season three (Disney Channel Asia)

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service

Hopster

Azoomee

Pinna

The nominees in the Digital Categories are

Preschool

Best Learning App—Branded:

Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn (HITN)

HOMER Stories (HOMER)

Amazon FreeTime (Amazon)

Best Learning App—Original:

StorySign (Aardman Animations, Huawei)

Funexpected Math! (Funexpected)

PlayKids (PlayKids)

Best Game App—Branded:

Dino Dana: Dino Quest (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

PBS KIDS Games (PBS KIDS)

Ricky Zoom: Welcome to Wheelford (Entertainment One)

Best Game—Other:

My First Day at School (Jollywise)

Cutie Pugs Games (Little Engine Moving Pictures)

Lili’s Skating Badge—16 Hudson (Big Bad Boo Studios)

Best YouTube Channel:

Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop)

Oddbods (One Animation)

Moonbug (Moonbug)

Best Web/App Series—Branded:

Canticos Volume 2 (Encantos Media Studios, Nickelodeon)

Sesame Steeet/HBO Respect Campaign (Sesame Workshop)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (IMC Toys)

Best Web/App Series—Original:

Lili & Lola Season Two (Big Bad Boo Studios)

Tot Cop (Mooshku, Nickelodeon)

Miss Persona (Corus/Nelvana, Balloon House Productions)

Best Website:

PBS KIDS (PBS KIDS)

Pinna (Pinna)

Kids

Best Learning App—Branded:

Amazon FreeTime (Amazon)

Marvel Hero Tales (Kuato Studios, Marvel)

Yertle the Turtle Read and Play with Dr. Seuss (Oceanhouse Media, Dr. Seuss Enterprises)

Best Learning App—Original:

Adventure Academy (Age of Learning)

Wonderscope (Within Unlimited)

Novel Effect: Read Aloud Books (Novel Effect)

Best Game App—Branded:

Do Not Touch (Nickelodeon)

Danger Things: A Henry Danger Halloween Special—Screens Up App (Nickelodeon)

Hatchimals: Hatchtopia Life (Spin Master)

Best Game App—Original:

PK XD (PlayKids)

Toca Kitchen Sushi (Toca Boca)

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Best YouTube Channel:

Dodo Kids (The Dodo, Group Nine Media)

DreamWorksTV (NBCUniversal)

Star Wars Kids (Lucasfilm)

Best Web/App Series—Branded:

Goldieblox Fast Forward Girls (Goldieblox)

Dance Squad (Driver Studios)

Treasure X (Relish Interactive, Moose Toys)

Best Web/App Series—Original:

Eagles (SVT)

Colossal Questions (NBCUniversal, DreamWorksTV)

Detention Adventure (Broken Compass Films, LoCo Motion Pictures)

Best Website:

National Geographic Kids (National Geographic Partners)

WarriorCats.com (Coolabi)

YouTube Kids (Google)

Best Game—Other:

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Bonfire (Baobab Studios)

Let’s Go Luna! Chef Leo’s Crazy Kitchen (9 Story Media Group, Relish)

These shortlisted entries are being reviewed and assessed by a panel of professional judges, including the following execs: Sara DeWitt (PBS KIDS), Robin Raskin (Living in Digital Times), David Kleeman (Dubit), Brenda Bisner (Kidoodle.TV), James Stephenson (Wonderstorm), Dan Efergan (Aardman Animations), Kristen Kane (Viacom), Peter Robinson (KidsKnowBest), Sherri Glass (Cartoon Network) and Miles Ludwig (Sesame Workshop).