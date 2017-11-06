Kids’ marathon POGO Run by Simple Steps meets with grand success in Pune

The third edition of kids marathon by Simple Steps in Pune met with overwhelming success across categories as more than 2000 kids participated in a fun eventful run. Massively popular kids’ favourites cartoon characters – Super Bheem, Chutki and Mighty Raju – joined the participants for the POGO Run, a fun 100 meters run presented by the kids channel partner, POGO. The toons were also seen performing kid-friendly exercises in an early morning warm-up routine to prepare the participants for the run!

Hosted at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, the marathon included five different categories ranging from one and a half to seven kilometre runs. The event also exhibited fun-filled activities including a special corner by POGO with interactive games and a photo booth for the kids to take back memories to showcase their wonderful experience. POGO also hosted several meet-and-greet sessions allowing kids to interact with their favourite toons, making it an engaging and interactive experience.

Not only did winners of the POGO Run achieve goodie bags for their superb feat, but the participants also received a special certificate to mark their tremendous efforts and enthusiasm.

The event also had live performances by kids’ music bands and a special stunt feature by ace footballer Chaitanya Deshpande.

The event received tremendous applause and support from all those who attended and witnessed the spectacle.