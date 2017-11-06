Latest Videos


November 6-2017
Kids’ marathon POGO Run by Simple Steps meets with grand success in Pune

4:30 pm 06/11/2017 By AnimationXpress Team

The third edition of kids marathon by Simple Steps in Pune met with overwhelming success across categories as more than 2000 kids participated in a fun eventful run. Massively popular kids’ favourites cartoon characters – Super Bheem, Chutki and Mighty Raju – joined the participants for the POGO Run, a fun 100 meters run presented by the kids channel partner, POGO. The toons were also seen performing kid-friendly exercises in an early morning warm-up routine to prepare the participants for the run!

The young participants at POGO Run

Hosted at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, the marathon included five different categories ranging from one and a half to seven kilometre runs. The event also exhibited fun-filled activities including a special corner by POGO with interactive games and a photo booth for the kids to take back memories to showcase their wonderful experience. POGO also hosted several meet-and-greet sessions allowing kids to interact with their favourite toons, making it an engaging and interactive experience.

A still from the kids marathon

Not only did winners of the POGO Run achieve goodie bags for their superb feat, but the participants also received a special certificate to mark their tremendous efforts and enthusiasm.

The event also had live performances by kids’ music bands and a special stunt feature by ace footballer Chaitanya Deshpande.

The event received tremendous applause and support from all those who attended and witnessed the spectacle.

