Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe lend their voice for animated feature, ‘Swift’

Shout! Studios will be bringing a CG-animated project titled Swift for the family audiences. Swift is a story about standing up for what you believe and finding your place in the world. The movie features voices of Kate Winslet (Titanic, Mary and the Witch’s Flower) as Blanche, Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Finding Dory) as Yves, and Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Manou.

Directed and produced by Andrea Block and Christian Haas, written by Block and Axel Melzener, Swift is based on an original story by Haas. LUXX Studios (Haas, Block), Ambient & Friends (Sebastian Riemen, Bernd Bohnert) and Herold Studios (Wolfgang Herold) serve as associate producers.

Swift is ready to fly in select theatres and across digital and On Demand outlets on 21 February.