JetSynthesys showcases their tech-take of upcoming game ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’

With the surging popularity of celebrity games in India, more studios are looking to encash on this phenomenon.

The concept of celebrity games, much like movie-based games revolves around the notion that the game would already gain quite the visibility given the name of the celebrity already present. While movie-based games generate a lot of buzz around the movie’s release, celebrity games can have more consistent user-base in the long run.

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and gaming company based out of Pune and having joined the celebrity-game bandwagon recently, already has two titles to its name.

The first game they launched was ‘Being Salman’ in association with Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, last year. It has been launched under the banner of PlayIzzOn, the game publishing arm of the company. Since then, they have been working on their next game. Titled ‘Sachin Saga’ the game is in collaboration with the legendary cricketer himself.

Recently it organised a media invite for a tech-showcase session of the celebrity game ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ featuring the master blaster – Sachin Tendulkar.

The session delved into the details on the technology behind the game that promises a console quality experience on a mobile device. The event took place recently at The Garage, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Motion capture technology has been used to used to capture Sachin’s shots with the help of the legendary cricketer himself. The other characters in the game have not been captured with this technology. The makers of the game explained that the game portrays the entire journey of Sachin starting from the age of 16 till the last match of his international career. Also, a lot of effort has been apparently made to highlight the historical facts attached to the game like the name of the country, pitch condition, year, historical data et cetera.

The company released a prelude to the game at the beginning of this year, which was a 2:2:2 (two player, two over, two minute) batting game, where players across the globe could compete in real time.

Currently, the game proposes a single-player experience only, however multiplayer options are expected to be launched soon.

Here’s the official description of the game from the company:

“Get ready to play as the legendary master blaster himself in all his glory! Hit shots the way he did, in iconic matches that he led to victory and in authentic stadiums with real world conditions. We put you in Sachin’s shoes to live and experience the cricketing adventure of god himself.

Choose from over a 100 cricketers and build your dream team. Compete on the leaderboard in timed events and chase the dream to become the ultimate cricket champion and meet Sachin himself.”

The game reportedly sports motion captured iconic shots from Sachin Tendulkar himself to add to the feel of the gameplay. Apart from this, the game also will be hosting multiple ‘Time Limited Events’ every month where a player, with his aggregated team can compete with others and climb up the leaderboard.

Winning leaderboard events also has a premise to help you win goodies signed by the Master Blaster himself.

Some of the big names from the company like JetSynthesys vice president products and marketing Roopak Nair were present at the event. With the pre-registrations for the game already underway, the game is expected to be launched on 16 November, 2017 with all its active content.

The game can be played by swiping it to left or right and accordingly the batting action is performed. At the conclusion of the event, their team welcomed everyone to play the game for themselves.