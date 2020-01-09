Jawaani Jaaneman’s VFX is worked upon by Redefine

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman was recently released. The trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan’s mother (Farida Jalal) telling him about an acquaintance whose son was gay. The movie is touted to be a laughter riot. After releasing several posters, makers have finally revealed the two minute-30 second long trailer which gives us a window into of this unusual comic film. The movie’s VFX work is done by Redefine.

A spokesperson from Redefine shared that they are associated with a number of Bollywood projects. After Dabang 3, the recent projects include Jawani Jaaneman and the upcoming Street Dancer 3D.

Although not very VFX-heavy, we can expect the chroma screen shots and crowd simulation scenes to a fair degree including some sequences involving CGI. While Saif looks incredible in his young avatar and Tabu beguiles us with her presence. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya is making her debut in Hollywood.

We also see how Saif’s character, an aging Don Juan, is emphatically against marriage and having family. “Sher hu mai sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak akela rehta hai (I am a lion. A lion is only king till he is on his own),” he says. His belief is shattered when Alaya Furniturewalla finds her in an alley and tells him that there was a chance that he is her father.

This development now compels him to suddenly grow up and take up responsibilities he had been shirking for so long. The film is slated to release on 31 January 2022