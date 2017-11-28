Its do or die for Venom against Kraven in the latest Marvel publication of the anti-hero!

An ardent Spiderman fan would always have his favourite hero associated with one pertinent villain that put the spidey to the sword like no other. Resembling a darker version of the web-slinger, Venom is that one negative character that hogs just as much limelight in the comic universe, if not more, than Spiderman himself.

The endearment with which it was received from the fan base is overwhelming, so much so that the monstrous symbiote is getting its own standalone Hollywood treatment next year.

But now, you wouldn’t have to wait that long as the next edition, the one hundred and fifty eight in the series, is lined-up for a release tomorrow, 29 November 2017.

Continuing from the events in the previous release, a savagely Kraven is wreaking havoc in the city and is thirty for Venom’s blood (excuse the pun). The two now square-off in what is touted to be a deadly confrontation as the latter would not only have to protect the innocent civilians, but also devise a plan to kill the immortal!

Who’ll come out on top in this brutal mano-a-mano?

The latest edition of Venom is written by Michael Costa and edited by Edward Devin Lewis.