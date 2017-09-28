Industrial Light and Magic release ‘Rogue One’ new VFX breakdown reel

The anthology series of Star Wars flagged off with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year, and suffice to say, the movie rocked and rolled at the box office.

Despite digressing from the norms of the traditional Star Wars movie, such as discarding the opening crawl, Gareth Edwards’ space opera was met with rapturous reception. And so was the VFX.

Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) retained the Star Wars coherence with breath-taking visuals, and now, the studios have released a VFX breakdown of the movie, unveiling the secret behind the amazing effects.

Whilst the clip signifies the scale at which the VFX were executed, the highlight would surely be the recreation of the prominent Star Wars villain the Grand Moff Tarkin, played by Peter Cushing in the 1977 epic.

Rogue One featured Guy Henry starring in his shoes, gracing a motion-capture suit and a head gear that retains Cushing’s movement and expressions. The outcome is so impressively impeccable, it’s as if Cushing playing the part himself.

Also stunning are the VFX used to create Rogue One’s squadrons battling in the air and the CGI for Death Star.

Produced by Lucasfilm, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starred Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen in the lead, and was released in December 2016.

However, Star Wars will be returning to its origin story later this year with the eight installment of the franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on 13 December 2017.