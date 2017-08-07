‘In a Heartbeat’ captures the essence of love beyond gender norms through the animated lens

Animation has always surpassed the capabilities of storytelling by exploring the un-done. In a world increasingly gripped by chaos, fear and hate, small stories like ‘In a Heartbeat’ flare up some hope.

The story revolves around a closeted guy in love with someone from the same gender. While his heart goes after him, he is obviously scared about the fact, what will people say. But as they say the heart wants what it wants, he ends up in a confronting situation with his love interest in front of a crowd and the awkward stares breaks his heart. Saddened by the incident he isolates himself and resorts to weeping, however the other guy comes in to mend his broken heart and start something new together.

As simple as the story is, it passes on an important message that it is okay to love beyond gender norms.

The animation has been done in a beautiful manner capturing the essence of the story in a very common yet beautiful way. Watch it for yourself!

