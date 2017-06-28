“I couldn’t hide my tears behind the mask”: Tiger Shroff on dubbing for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Hindi version

Spider-Man: Homecoming is only a few days away and the excitement has already grown double fold over the Hindi voice of Peter Parker in the movie given by Indian actor Tiger Shroff. In a fun interaction with the media, the Baaghi and Heropanti actor, who himself is also a great fan of Spider-Man, shared his experience on how it was to dub for the superhero he’s been following since childhood.

Tiger stepped on the stage with a number of young fans dressed in Spider-Man’s costume. Dubbing for Spider-Man was a dream come true for Shroff, “half of the dream” actually, as he also wishes to play the role someday. And voicing him brings him one step closer to the dream. When asked why was Tiger their first and only choice for the role, Sony Pictures India managing director Vivek Krishnani said, “When you get a talent to associate and dub for you, you’re looking for two things. One is obviously the appeal of the star and secondly the commitment and passion that the talent has. In this case, it was absolutely a no-brainer because Tiger was a big fan of Spider-Man and the kind of effort he has put in the dubbing, you saw that on screen. I think the match is incredible.”

Talking about his experience, Tiger said that he had to play two characters, one of Peter Parker and the other of Spider-Man. To get the feel of Spider-Man’s character, he wore his mask while dubbing and “while doing the action sequences, I was actually moving and shouting, reacting to the hits,” he said. “I felt like I was a part of the film, like I was fighting as Spider-Man. It was a surreal experience.” When asked to describe his emotional experience while dubbing for Spider-Man, he said that he was in tears of joy. “I couldn’t hide my tears,” he smiled.

Tiger did not have to put a lot of effort into studying the personality and characteristics of Peter Parker and Spider-Man as he is following the franchise since the first film and has watched all the films under it. Hence, he only made sure to keep the characteristics intact. Expressing his love for the character, he also mentioned that he would definitely play Spider-Man for Hollywood if given the chance as he wishes to prove that he can perform all the stunts of Spider-Man. “Budget also will not have to be too high as I don’t use a lot of cables,” he laughed.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to release in India on 7 July 2017 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.