Have a ‘comical’ new year!

It’s the end of 2019 already and we all are geared up to welcome 2020 with pomp and grandeur. Hoping for a great new beginning with fresh new resolutions, targets, more happiness, love and laughter, let’s enter this new decade with enthusiasm and humour!

Few comic artists have put out their thoughts through fun comic making the coming year all the way more comical.

Green Humour

Green Humour’s witty comics deal with the environmental issues. This comic is a take on the severe problems faced by the fauna during New Year celebrations.

“I would simply like to appeal to readers to celebrate the new year’s eve responsibly and to make more sustainable choices in the coming year and decade,” said Green Humour’s Rohan Chakravarty. The comic was published in Sunday’s Midday.

Abhijeet Kini Studios

Perfectly summarizing his comic, Abhijeet Kini Studios founder Abhijeet Kini wished the readers saying, “Let the resolution for 2020 be to not make resolutions! Have a great year ahead!”

Tibu Comics

Tibu Comics’ Nikhil Salvi wished our readers saying, “Without a goal, you can’t score”

Monky Ink Blots

Monky Ink Blots’ Ahmed Sikander said, “Make it a great decade ahead”

Chintoo

The popular Marathi comic strip, Chintoo too wished all the readers and fans a very happy new year.

We at AnimationXpress too wish you all a very Happy New Year!!!