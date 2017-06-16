Green Gold opens Benny N Bunny Toys to introduce new line of merchandise

Green Gold Animation who are the makers of Chhota Bheem and Super Bheem expands production within their merchandising unit this monsoon, launching a brand new array of products from their roast of characters and beyond. With the popularity of Chhota Bheem franchise on television the company had taken firm strides into introducing new merchandise and plans further expansion for the coming festive season.

In a strategic move, Green Gold Animation has established their first plush manufacturing unit in Hyderabad named Benny N Bunny Toys India, to cater to the growing market demands for plush range. This new unit comes with a ready state-of-the-art facility to churn out carefully crafted toys and other merchandise from Green Gold’s widely loved characters. The unit now serves as a production facility to many other relevant players in the market, making it an independent SBU (Strategic Business Unit) within Green Gold’s business interests.

With the scaled up production facility, Green Gold is now poised to not only cater to the demand for their own IPs but also execute for other brands, characters and companies. The new line of generic merchandise hits over seventy unique items ranging from toys, dolls, teddy bears, animal soft toys, fruit/animal shaped school bags, cushions to mini couches for toddlers in a wide variety of designs, prints and colour combinations. The new line of merchandise is being retailed through Hypercity and through the online shopping websites like Amazon and First Cry. They are also available through Green Gold Stores and other retails chains and toy shops across India and are affordably priced between Rs. 249 and Rs. 1699.

Green Gold Animation COO and executive director Samir Jain says, “We introduced Benny N Bunny into the Green Gold family and that gives us the assurance of world class quality and best technology. We target to scale up our production capabilities and operations which will give us confidence to not only focus on our character merchandise but also reach out to other significant players. This is a vast and dynamic market so we will keep innovating and expanding. We have a simple fun-filled agenda to make the kids experience the brand more closely.”