Green Gold Animation launches the trailer of ‘Hanuman vs Mahiravana’

Green Gold Animation, the creators of Chhota Bheem gears up for the release of their new family entertainer Hanuman vs Mahiravana. It is a mythological movie, based on an untold story from the epic Ramayana.

Everyone knows about the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana that takes place in the epic Ramayana. But the animated trailer of Hanuman vs Mahiravana covers that piece of the epic which is not seen and known to all in a much detailed version.

The trailer showcases the race against time for Hanuman to save Rama and Laxman from the clutches of Mahiravana the king of the underworld, an evil sorcerer and the brother of Ravana. It promises an animated adventure with plenty of action with characters from Ramayana.

Green Gold Animation CEO and founder Rajiv Chilaka said, “We are elated about this release. This movie is slated as a family entertainer and will have all the right emotions, fun and action. We are delighted to present an untold story from Ramayana to the audience.”

Green Gold Animation plans to release the movie across India on 22 June 2018.