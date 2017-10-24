GodSpeed Games founder Ranbeer Hora : Great product and marketing are keys to success

Game development and support have eased no end ever since the inception of GodSpeed Games. The Pune-based gaming solutions company, started only in 2012, have already made big strides in the gaming segment.

Having delivered services to some top shouts of the stream such as 505 Games, FluidGames, Games2win, Digital Tribe Games et cetera, it’s suffice to say GodSpeed Games have come a long way in a relatively short span of time.

GodSpeed Gaming Solutions (GodSpeed Games) is one of the leading games and technology companies, providing games and application development, live ops, games quality assurance and game support services to global leading companies. GodSpeed Games was founded in the year 2012. Its core team members are:

Ranbeer Singh Hora – Founder/managing director

Ranbeer is an experienced manager for video games services, games production and customer support operations. With over 12 years of experience in games technologies, Ranbeer is leading the company. He founded GodSpeed Games in the year 2012 with the testing division and gradually moved up the ladder adding development and game support in the services arm.

Druhin Mukherjee – Co-founder/development director

Druhin heads the development and production arm at GodSpeed. Druhin has over 10 years of experience in the games industry. He was the first Indian to win the BAFTA for games development. His previous company called Project Autismus in New Zealand was primarily involved in making games for autistic kids from three to 15 years of age.

In an exclusive interview with Animation Xpress, GodSpeed Games gave an insight into their company, their current projects and what’s in store for the future.

Tell us about the current projects you are working on in details and your target audience

Ranbeer: At GodSpeed, we are building a multiplayer sports engine which can be used to deliver your favourite sports games across all the major gaming platforms. We will soon be releasing our first android game using the sports engine.

And no surprise that we have picked country’s favourite sport cricket to be our first title.We have created a passively multiplayer online cricket game where players compete against other players in simulated scenarios. The idea is to build your own squad and then compete with other teams with random challenges that are controlled from server.

We offer both matchmaking as well as option to play against your Facebook friend. We have tried to keep the controls simple so that everyone can get a hang of it easily.

The other IP we are working on is in association with our publishing partners You42. We are bringing their musical title Duel Beats for global audiences with added Bollywood tadka to it. Duel Beats is a competitive VS beat rhythm battle game. Take down your friends in adrenaline fueled musical battles where each tap and swipe inflicts major damage.

The current English version of title is already live and was also featured by Apple. We will be adding more heroes and contents specific to a Bollywood themed title and will be releasing it globally. We even intend to localise the title for our Indian audiences and come up with packs offering regional music to the players. The title is scheduled for mid-2018 release.

Give us an overview of your marketing and business side

Ranbeer: For every startup, finding the perfect marketing strategy holds the key for success. Having a great product alone is not enough to succeed in today’s competitive world. At the same time, no amount of marketing will make a crap product gain a mass audience.

GodSpeed believes that to be successful you must have a great product as well as great marketing. We have thereby laid out our business vision to define our strategy.

What are your future plans in details?

Ranbeer: GodSpeed Games has two different verticals – one is the services division which offers testing, live ops and games support services. And other is our production and publishing arm. We are licensed studios with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. This gives us access to the next-gen console testing and development hardware.

GodSpeed is also building up its production arm and is actively looking for skilled individuals to join our team. We are working on our first mobile game to be released globally on android by the first week of November. Currently we have hit our milestone and title is under closed beta stage. We have also signed up two international IP’s and will be bringing these IP’s for Indian audiences. We are looking at 2018 mid as release for these IPs.