Glu Mobile a developer and publisher of mobile games, has announced the availability of WWE Universe on the App Store and Google Play. WWE, Universe will offer the WWE experience on mobile to date, allowing players to build and train dream rosters before challenging others.
“With a true passion for WWE and a best-in-class development team, Glu has created a unique mobile experience that will resonate with fans worldwide and enable them to further engage with our brand,” said WWE chief marketing and communications officer Brian Flinn.
One-touch controls, console-quality graphics, and nearly 700 unique in-ring animations allow players to bring the action of WWE with them wherever they go. The game also features a robust roster of more than 240 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers to choose from including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey and Andre The Giant.
“WWE Universe is the culmination of Glu and WWE’s shared goal of delivering best-in-class mobile entertainment for players around the world. Developed by an incredibly talented team of WWE enthusiasts, the game delivers on authenticity and features gameplay elements that create an immersive in-ring experience player will enjoy. We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year-round results as a solid Growth Game,” said Glu’s president and chief executive officer Nick Earl.
Features of WWE Universe
- The game allows players to Assemble a roster of the favourite Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT Superstars – Including Legends and Hall of Famers
- The game contains authentic storylines, signature moves, chants and music
- Players get a chance to explore in-game storylines and content tied to current WWE programming
- Tap to deliver the favourite Superstars’ signature moves with easy one-touch controls
- Train the superstars to their full potential
- Compete against other players around the world in daily and weekly events, PvP and challenges
- Join a club or create access to exclusive events and win top prizes
- It is available for free from the App Store and on Google Play