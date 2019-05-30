Glu and WWE launch new game ‘WWE Universe’

Glu Mobile a developer and publisher of mobile games, has announced the availability of WWE Universe on the App Store and Google Play. WWE, Universe will offer the WWE experience on mobile to date, allowing players to build and train dream rosters before challenging others.

“With a true passion for WWE and a best-in-class development team, Glu has created a unique mobile experience that will resonate with fans worldwide and enable them to further engage with our brand,” said WWE chief marketing and communications officer Brian Flinn.

One-touch controls, console-quality graphics, and nearly 700 unique in-ring animations allow players to bring the action of WWE with them wherever they go. The game also features a robust roster of more than 240 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers to choose from including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey and Andre The Giant.

“WWE Universe is the culmination of Glu and WWE’s shared goal of delivering best-in-class mobile entertainment for players around the world. Developed by an incredibly talented team of WWE enthusiasts, the game delivers on authenticity and features gameplay elements that create an immersive in-ring experience player will enjoy. We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year-round results as a solid Growth Game,” said Glu’s president and chief executive officer Nick Earl.

Features of WWE Universe