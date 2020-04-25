Gaming platform WinZO to add 500+ games to its platform by end of 2020

The online gaming market is skyrocketing with COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and people are eyeing for variations in gaming content like never before. Being optimistic about the current market scenario, gaming platform WinZO is going to add 500+ games by the end of this year.

“We are going to add 500+ games in this year and we aim to provide more personalised and vernacular content on the platform. We aim to approach this in a very scalable manner through the WinZO Developer Console” WinZO Games co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore told to us.

During COVID-19 pandemic lockdown WinZO’s gaming platform has witnessed that the activity on their social features during gameplay has doubled and has seen a 10X increase in the game play of board games including Ludo and Carrom. They have surpassed 20 million user base and are now seeking to mobilise it by educating them about the pandemic and encouraging them to contribute for the PM Cares fund through its microtransaction powered platform.

Apart from that WinZO has recently partnered with gaming giant Tencent to hold PUBG Mobile tournaments on its platform and now onwards they will be conducting PUBG MOBILE’s free to enter esports tournaments with prizes over Rs. 1cr per month. Rathore added “We have been thrilled to see how global gaming giants such as Tencent and Garena saw potential in our model and opened their titles for the WinZO audience – we wish to get the best global content for the vernacular audience of Bharat.”

WinZO is also looking forward to tie up with international market this year starting off with SEA brands to bring out more games in Indian market. As she added “We are also looking to take WinZO to the international market this year to SEA, and Indian Sub-continent as a starting point. By the end of 2020, we are aiming to garner mindshare of 100MM+ captive audience, consuming social gaming through WinZO.

They want to create a sustainable one-stop entertainment ecosystem in India by providing a state of the art platform to its users. And in addition, they want gaming studios to flourish by partnering with them through the WinZO Developer Console plan (by leveraging their revenue model and distribution plan) to reach out to users. If lock down continues even for a longer period of time and WinZO completes the circle of its promises by implementing their plans then there is a high possibility that they might surpass their mark before 2020 ends.