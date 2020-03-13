Games24X7’s chief revenue and marketing officer is Siddharth Banerjee

Games24X7, announced that Siddharth Banerjee has joined as the chief revenue and marketing officer responsible for driving the organization’s growth agenda in both India and international markets. Siddharth will be a key member of the Leadership Team and report to the founders of Games24X7, Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya.

Siddharth is an industry veteran with 20 years of successful business leadership experience across consumer and technology industries in India, Asia Pacific and emerging markets across the globe. Siddharth has been one of India’s known marketers for building business, brands and winning teams at Unilever and Vodafone. Siddharth moves from Facebook India where he was the director – Global Sales Organisation, responsible for revenue and monetization efforts of the technology giant.

“We are very excited that Siddharth is joining us and wish him great success here also. Siddharth is an outstanding global business leader with fantastic experience, industry thought leadership and deep networks. He will be responsible for shaping and accelerating our growth agenda and building our business further on already strong foundations.” said the founders, welcoming Banerjee warmly.

Today, the global Gaming industry today is bigger than Hollywood, at an estimated 150 Billion revenues in 2019 growing to 300 Billion by 2025. India is experiencing a similar boom in Gaming with the mobile games market in India generating over $600 million in revenues in 2018-19 and projected to grow explosively in the next 2-3 years, possibly overtaking digital video in terms of growth.

Fuelled by early-stage funding from Tiger Global and marquee US-based Investment entities in 2019, Games24x7 continues to invest aggressively in its India centric mobile games while also diversifying by investing in the international gaming and other tech opportunities as it seeks to become a 21st-century scientific gaming company – built out of India for the world.