Games24X7 appoints Rahul Tewari as its first chief financial officer

Games24X7, a skill-based gaming company, has named veteran finance executive Rahul Tewari as its first chief financial officer with effect from 15 April 2020.

Games24X7 was founded by New York University alumni Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya in 2006 and has commented on the appointment that, “Rahul is an exceptional finance leader and we are excited that he will help us in executing our strategy as we gear up for the next phase of growth. Last year, we made tremendous progress in growing our businesses. We are very happy to welcome Rahul to the team where his extensive experience in scaling rapidly growing technology companies makes him a valuable addition to our business.”

Tewari brings in over two decades of varied leadership experience across strategic finance, corporate development and investment banking in the technology sector. He most recently served as the chief financial officer at Quikr.

The appointment of Tewari comes at a time when Games24x7 is investing aggressively in its India centric mobile games business while also diversifying by investing in international gaming and other tech opportunities as it seeks to become a 21st-century scientific gaming company – built out of India for the world.

Commenting on Games24X7, Tewari said, “Games 24×7 is the pioneer and leader in the rapidly growing digital gaming market in India. I’m thrilled and honored for the opportunity to work with the team. I look forward to working with our stakeholders to build on the Company’s incredible track record of success and innovation.”

Tewari is widely regarded for his rich experience in leading transformational strategic initiatives and financial transactions at global MNCs, high growth companies and emerging start-ups. He has worked in bulge brackets investment banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in New York and led technology sector coverage at ICICI Securities. He has been an entrepreneur himself having founded and run a cross-border M&A advisory firm. He holds an engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and is an MBA from Cornell University.

Games24X7 has been steadily strengthening its global leadership team. Earlier this year, the company has appointed former director (GSO) of Facebook India, Siddharth Banerjee as its first chief revenue and marketing officer to drive the organisation’s growth agenda in both India and international markets.