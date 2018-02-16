Friends and family take precedence in the new teaser of ‘Ready Player One’

Ever dreamt of being in an utopian land so advanced and modern; also inhibited by humongous robotic creatures and where you can realise the experience of being a part of a high-octane video game? The dream certainly becomes a reality for Wade Owen Watts (Tye Sheridan) when he becomes a part of a virtual space called OASIS, embarking on an intriguing adventure to find a hidden treasure before certain negative elements with sinister schemes do.

In the latest teaser of Ready Player One released by Warner Bros., Watts sees his life take an unreal turn when he’s thrust into the VR world and would have to compete with corporate entities in a game for the OASIS ownership as well as a whopping $500 billion cash prize. But on the way, he also discovers something more valuable in friendship, love and family.

Also starring Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance and T.J Miller, the Steven Spielberg directorial promises a rollercoaster ride that’s also a visual nirvana, as the likes of Industrial Light and Magic, Digital Domain and Territory Studio helmed the VFX.

A Warners Bros. Release, Ready Player One is based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel of the same name and releases on 29 March 2018.