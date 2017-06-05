First look for Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ animated series is out

Marvel had announced it as back as during the New York Comic Con last October that a new Spider-Man animated series was in works. After a brief wait, the creators have given us a glimpse of the 2D animated series to come.

Very little had been revealed since its announcement, however the new sneak peek shows us a 15 year old Peter Parker in a what seems like a homemade Spider-Man suite going up against the Scorpion with all his might.

The show will premiere on Disney XD but no launch date has been specified in the initial footage. However, we do know that it is coming sometime ‘this summer’.

Co-executive producers are Stan Lee (Spider-Man), Eric Radomski (Spawn, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man) and Stephen Wacker (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble); consulting producers Dan Slott (Spider-Man: Big Time, The Superior Spider-Man), Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man);

with supervising producers Kevin Shinick (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Robot Chicken) and Marsha Griffin (Transformers Prime, The Life and Times of Juniper Lee).

This would be a Spider-Man animated series after a long time and it would probably in good sync with the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, however we’re not sure if these two would be linked.