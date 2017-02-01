‘Father of Pac-Man’ and founder of Namco, Masaya Nakamura passes away at the age of 91

Pac-Man from Namco is possibly one of the biggest fan favourites for not just gamers but also for the kids and casual players. Having dominated the market at its release, it went on to be named the world’s most successful coin-operated video game by Guinness World Records in 1981.

The parent company on Monday announced about the demise of Namco’s founder, Masaya Nakamura, who spearheaded the company during its peak, when it released multiple smash hits like Pac-Man to usher in the arcade gaming era in the 1980s.

Nakamura established Nakamura Manufacturing in 1955 which went on to become Nakamura Amusement Machine Manufacturing Company — Namco. The company acquired the Japanese subsidiary of Atari in 1970s and entered the coin-operated arcade gaming machine business and from there it only went up the success ladder.

In-fact Pac-Man became so famous that it crossed over its gaming medium and into licensed toys, a breakfast cereal, an animated feature and a full length film as well.

The company lived up to its reputation by launching a satisfying sequel to its Pac-Man game, Ms. Pac-Man in 1981. Other notable games from the manufacturer include Dig Dug, Pole Position, Galaxian and Galaga.

The company later merged with the gaming entity and became known as Bandai Namco.

Nakamura was awarded the prestigious ‘Order of the Rising Sun’, a Japanese government honour in 2007 and was put up into the International Video Game Hall of Fame in 2010.

Nakamura acted as an honorary advisor at Bandai Namco till his death on 22 January, 2017.