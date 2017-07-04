‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ sequel plot revealed

Having ably filled the void left by Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts are now into their second instalment as the principal photography has reportedly begun and much to the delight of the anxious fans, the first synopsis too, has been revealed.

The first part, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them was a resounding hit, successfully taking over the baton of the wizardry world from Harry Potter films. Now eight months later, director David Yates is back behind the camera as an untitled sequel has begun shooting this week.

Though all the members of the first part will reprise their roles, it was confirmed that Jude Law will be joining the roster as Albus Dumbledore while Johnny Depp will be seen again in the role of the much maligned wizard Gillert Grindleward. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures have served another treat to the fans as a chunk of the plot for the sequel was revealed.

It suggests: Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause – elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.

The screenplay is once again written by J.K Rowling, who also co-produces the movie along with David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

The second movie of the supposedly five-part franchise is scheduled to release in November 2018.