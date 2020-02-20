FanFight unveils play and win big campaign

FanFight launches play and win big campaign. A player comes to FanFight with a very minimal contribution of as low as Rs. 39 and can win Rs. 1 lakh and more.

Sek Sabiruddin from Bengaluru won 1 Lakh prize money by just Joining with Rs.39 on FanFight’s Mega contest. He also won a dream mobile set OnePlus 7T Pro by joining with just Rs.5 in gadget pool contest in the recent match of India Vs New Zealand.

Sabiruddin said, “I am delighted to win prizes on FanFight. I am a Chef by profession and it shows that anyone from any field can play fantasy cricket on this platform and win prizes regularly. My experience on this platform is that the chances of winning prizes is very high on FanFight. Keeping track of players performances helped me pick my winning XI. Playing on FanFight is easy and it has a commendable user interface & the features on the platform are better than other available platforms.”

FanFight uses data analytics and other AI techniques to increase the chances of players winning on the platform by ensuring that the users are competing against equally skilled players. For example, FanFight identifies new users on its platform and ensures that they play against users who also fall in the same pool. This ensures fairness in playing fantasy cricket.

FanFight founder & CEO Akhil Suhag never misses a chance to interact with players. The CEO personally distributing prizes to winners and this has built a strong relationship between the users and the portal.FanFight was started by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag, to cater to fans of popular games in India like Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. The current subscribers base on the platform is more than six million and the company is targeting to achieve 10 million subscribers by the end of 2020 IPL season.

Suhag says, “It is really heartening to see how FanFight has grown. It is a platform for players to celebrate with the entire cricket community; and while exhibiting their skills, enjoy the biggest cash prizes too.”

FanFight distinguishes itself from other platforms by not only offering daily cash prizes, but also enables fast cash withdrawal and a chance to compete with one’s friends. It uses the most advanced technology and ensures the shortest lag between the live game and updates the players on their potential wins.