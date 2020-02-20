Exclusive: Recent projects worked upon by One Life Studios

Swastik Productions’ VFX wing One Life Studios have been working their VFX magic on a slew of content over the past couple of months. Renowned for larger than life visually appealing shows, Swastik Productions has delivered shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani Mahakali, Porus and recently RadhaKrishn and Chandragupta Maurya.

RadhaKrishn, their outing in the mythological genre, which had opened up to tremendous response had swept awards back to back. The beautiful calendar art, the imagery and the grandeur of the show had even garnered praise internationally owing to its high end VFX.

Speaking about the recent as well as upcoming content in the pipeline, One Life Studios Business Head Summit Jaiswal shared, “There are couple of interesting projects we have worked on and some which are ongoing. We are an associate partner to Prime Focus for Baaghi 3. Recently, we finished working on a Punjabi film Jind Meriye which was released on 24 Jan. In addition to this, we were also the associate VFX partner Prime Focus (Redefine) for hits such as Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Housefull 4 and Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Nikka Zailder 3 is one of our independent Punjabi films produced by Viacom 18. We also worked on Sacred Games 2, Poison and Fixerr lately which were all web series. We also worked with Nippon India Mutual Fund for their Mantra campaign ad film”

One Life Studio has gone from strength to strength in their VFX capabilities and with the advent of digital age, we are anticipating that VFX-rich and more immersive content will be worked upon by them.