ESFI announces the names of Indian team members for the first AESF e-Masters Chengdu 2020

Indian National Qualifiers were organised by Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for first AESF e-Masters Chengdu 2020 on 26 to 27 Dec 2019 for Arena of Valor, e-football PES 2020,Warcraft III and League of Legends. e-Masters has an overall prize pool of Rs 42 Mn.
“We are delighted to have a full-fledged squad for all game titles for e-Masters, our team’s performance has been outstanding and has improved over the past year, including bringing Bronze in Asian Games-2018 and we are quite confident that India will win couple of Medals in e-Masters too” – Yugal Kishore Sharma (Director – ESFI).
Winners will be part of the National Team of India which will compete at the South & Central Asia Regional Qualifiers against the National Teams of Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan, from where they stand a chance to represent the South and Central Asia in the main event, which takes place in Chengdu, China.
Team India will have esports athletes for all the game titles of e-Masters and is as follows:
Arena of Valor: Sonukaran J M (Captain), Shinil R, Aditya Katoch, Manmohan Singh & Aakash Chadalavada, Dwayne Fernandes (Substitute).
e-football PES 2020: Moinuddin Imran Amdani (Main) & Akshay Anil Jagtap (Substitute).
Warcraft III The Frozen Throne: Arun Mozhi Varman
League of Legends: Abhishek Sayan (Captain), Mohammed Muzammil Ali Khan, Abdul Majid Ali Khan, Suvodeep Ghosh, Karthik Saaghar, Pankaj Kumar (Substitute).
PES team was selected basis recently held NESC2019 (qualifiers for the 11th Esports World Championship 2019), Moin was also part of Team India for the Nations Cup held in Nov 2019 in Bangalore where he won a Silver Medal.
Alcis continues to be the Kit partner for Team India for e-Masters.