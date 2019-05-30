‘Dream11’ signs-up nine international cricketers for ICC World Cup

Dream11, has signed up nine international cricketers and launched three new ad films under its existing integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’.

Besides MS Dhoni, who is Dream11’s brand ambassador, the nine new cricketers signed up, starting this ICC World Cup 2019, are Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson. Dream11 will create engaging content featuring the cricketers that will help in amplifying the interest for upcoming fantasy cricket matches. The player images will make an appearance in Dream11’s product and marketing material as well.

Under the integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’, that was launched during this IPL with six ad films, Dream11 has now launched three new ad films for the World Cup campaign. These films celebrate the Indian cricket fan’s love for cricket and also showcases how they come together to cheer for India.

Dream11 on-boarded MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador in 2018 and has signed up with 16 cricketers in 2019, till date. In November 2018, Dream11 became the exclusive official fantasy game partner of ICC until 2023. Dream11 has also created the official fantasy game for the World Cup, ICC Dream11, which is accessible globally. The ICC Dream11 winners will get an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Australia to watch the ICC World T20 Finals in 2020.