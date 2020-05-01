‘Dota 2’ The International 2020 edition called off amid the pandemic



As events around the world get cancelled owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, gaming events are no exception. Quite a few of such events across the globe have been cancelled like E3, GDC and even San Diego Comic Con and more.

One of the major annual esports events has been cancelled as well. The international, run by Valve, for Dota 2, which generally boasts of a very high prize pool has been cancelled owing to the current scenario as well:

Here’s the official note from the company on a blog post:

“After extensive consideration of the global health emergency stemming from COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to delay The International. We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021. Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future. In the meantime, we are working on restructuring the DPC season for the fall, and will be providing more information as soon as we have it.

The 10th International prize pool will be funded by 25% of sales of the next Battle Pass, which we are planning to release soon instead of closer to the event itself. However, with our team working from home and things taking longer to complete, the release date of the Battle Pass will be at least a couple of weeks later than usual.

We hope everyone in the Dota community is staying as safe as possible, and look forward to a time when we can once again welcome everyone to enjoy the spectacle of The International.”